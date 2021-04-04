Gun safety and children

MINOT, N.D. – The increase in gun purchases across the state and the country has also brought attention to the need for proper safety precautions when owning guns.

Minot gun instructor at Spectrum Fitness Mike Sian recommends that if you have children or anyone unfamiliar with guns to lock them up.

Never leave weapons laying out where they can be easily accessible.

Also, the best way to prevent accidents is training and education.

“You don’t want accidents to happen. And I think a lot of times the accidents happen because of the lack of education and training and curiosity. You don’t know what it is and it’s exposed and children are curious,” said Sian.

According to nationwidechildrens.org, nearly 40% of all accidental shooting deaths among children 11-14 years old occur in the home of a friend.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.