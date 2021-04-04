Golf Courses in Williston, Sidney open this weekend; Fox Hills, Links of ND later this month

SIDNEY, M.T. - Just a few days ago northwestern North Dakota and eastern Montana were blanketed with snow and temperatures dropped below freezing. However, with warm and dry weather expected for the next couple of weeks, it’s time to take out the clubs because golf courses are ready to open up this weekend.

The Sidney Country Club officially opened up for the 2021 season on Friday. General Manager Jason Lamb said it was the earliest they’ve opened in years.

“When we uncovered the greens two weeks ago, the next day we were getting asked when we are being open. Even before then, ‘when are we playing? when are we playing?’” he said.

In Williston, the Parks and Rec Department announced the municipal golf course opened on Friday as well. Tee times for the weekend are already filling up.

Golfers at Fox Hills in Watford City will be excited to check out the new holes added this year. The range will be open this weekend, but you will have to wait a few weeks to step foot on the course.

“We’re excited to get the 18 holes opened up on April 15th,” said Angie Pelton, the clubhouse manager.

For those eager to conquer one of the finest courses in the State, the Links of North Dakota is preparing to open up this month.

Memberships are now available by calling respective clubhouses.

