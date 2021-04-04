Advertisement

Easter services look different than last year

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many churches across the state resumed in-person services for Easter Sunday.

At Capital Christian Center in Bismarck, they held two Easter services and live streamed it online as well. Pastor Daniel Kent says it’s a big difference from last year when only 10 people got together.

“It’s a way that god takes something bad and can turn it into something for good. That’s exactly what’s happened so now we have an in-person congregation and an online congregation that goes beyond Bismarck and even around the world,”

Pastor Kent said ever since his church started online services, they’ve attracted a new audience from as far away as Indonesia.

