Easter services look different than last year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Many churches across the state resumed in-person services for Easter Sunday.

At Capital Christian Center in Bismarck, they held two Easter services and live streamed it online as well. Pastor Daniel Kent says it’s a big difference from last year when only 10 people got together.

“It’s a way that god takes something bad and can turn it into something for good. That’s exactly what’s happened so now we have an in-person congregation and an online congregation that goes beyond Bismarck and even around the world,”

Pastor Kent said ever since his church started online services, they’ve attracted a new audience from as far away as Indonesia.

