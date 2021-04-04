Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to multiple agencies, crews are battling a wildfire in the national park northern unit.

The Badlands Search and Rescue Service says the fire started on national grasslands and is now burning into the park.

Authorities are evacuating the north unit along with the Civilian Conservation Corps campground.

McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office had closed Highway 23 from Watford City to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte. It is now re-opened.

The amount of acres impacted is unknown.

