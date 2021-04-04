Advertisement

Crews battling blaze in north unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire
Theodore Roosevelt National Park fire(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to multiple agencies, crews are battling a wildfire in the national park northern unit.

The Badlands Search and Rescue Service says the fire started on national grasslands and is now burning into the park.

Authorities are evacuating the north unit along with the Civilian Conservation Corps campground.

McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office had closed Highway 23 from Watford City to Highway 200 near Grassy Butte. It is now re-opened.

The amount of acres impacted is unknown.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Hartson, Devante Evans
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Burleigh County murder suspects
Medora fire
Protecting the Medora Musical
Kasey Hester
UPDATE: More than 3,000 acres burn in grass fire near Medora; 50% contained
Rancher estimates 50% of his pastures burned were by Medora fire.
Rancher estimates 50% of his pastures burned by Medora fire
Medora fire
Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora

Latest News

Radar out at NWS for scheduled maintenance
Bismarck radar tower gets upgrade
Fire north of Williston
Williston Fire Department loses truck fighting fire
Morton County grass fire
Grass fires burn 600 acres in Morton County
Crumbl Cookies
Crumbl Cookies comes to Bismarck