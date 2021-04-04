BREAKING: Fire destroys New Town apartment building, tenants evacuated to local wellness center

NEW TOWN, N.D. – An early-Sunday-morning fire at an apartment complex on the Fort Berthold Reservation prompted a response from several fire departments, and an evacuation of tenants to a nearby wellness center.

The call came in at 6:18 a.m. of a fire at the Hawk Estates Apartment Complex Building 2, according to Emily Sitting Bear, Emergency Operations Center Director for the MHA Nation.

Sitting Bear said the building has 36 units, and she said as of this time all tenants are accounted for. She said one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported yet.

As of roughly 9:45 a.m. the fire was mostly contained, but the building is likely a total loss, according to Sitting Bear. She indicated it appears the fire started on the third floor of the three-story building and worked its way down, but the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

She said New Town Fire responded and received aid from fire departments in Mandaree, Parshall, Plaza, and Stanley. New Town Ambulance and Three Affiliated Tribes Law Enforcement also responded.

Tenants seeking shelter should head to the Northern Lights Wellness Center at 710 East Avenue in New Town, where emergency workers are offering aid and working to set residents up in hotels.

Any donations from the community should be sent to the wellness center as well.

Sitting Bear indicated that Building 1 in the complex was unaffected by the fire and tenants did not have to evacuate.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.