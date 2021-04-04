Bismarck radar tower gets upgrade

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The radar tower at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck is getting must needed upgrades.

Crews removed the protective dome yesterday to replace the pedestal. A part that allows the antenna to rotate and gather data from all directions. The program is part of a $135 million nationwide program to keep radars functioning for another 25 years. This won’t affect weather operations.

”We have such a plethora of tools and neighboring radars that we can use as well to observe the weather,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Edwards.

Minot’s radar tower will go through the same upgrades beginning April 19th. The nationwide program is expected to finish in 2023.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.