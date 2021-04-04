Advertisement

Bismarck radar tower gets upgrade

As part of upgrades across numerous National Weather Service offices across the nation, the...
Radar out at NWS for scheduled maintenance(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The radar tower at the National Weather Service office in Bismarck is getting must needed upgrades.

Crews removed the protective dome yesterday to replace the pedestal. A part that allows the antenna to rotate and gather data from all directions. The program is part of a $135 million nationwide program to keep radars functioning for another 25 years. This won’t affect weather operations.

”We have such a plethora of tools and neighboring radars that we can use as well to observe the weather,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Edwards.

Minot’s radar tower will go through the same upgrades beginning April 19th. The nationwide program is expected to finish in 2023.

