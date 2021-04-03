Ware & Wildcats will play for Championship

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lauren Ware from Bismarck made North Dakota history Friday. The Century High School graduate is the first athlete form the Peace Garden State to play in the NCAA Women’s Final Four.

Ware and her Arizona teammates are a 3-seed and they beat 1-seeded U-Conn 69-59 in San Antonio on Friday Night.

Arizona guard Aari McDonald had 26-points

Lauren helped the Wildcats to the victory with one block, one rebound, one steal and one assist. Arizona will play Stanford for the National Championship on Sunday, April 4th.

