Update: Medora grass fire 50% contained

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) -The grass fire near Medora that burned roughly 3,000 acres is 50% contained as of 12 p.m. central time, according to firefighters. Responders are working to contain the fire in difficult terrain as much of the area is under red flag conditions.

The USDA Forest Service closed the Buffalo Gap Trail from I-94 to the Maah Daah Hey Trail. The popular biking and hiking trail is closed until further notice from Theodore Roosevelt National Park to Sully Creek State Park.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.