Saturday: 7.0% daily rate; 2,175 tests, 120 positive, 0 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 7.0%* Saturday. There are 26 currently hospitalized (+3 change) with 5 ICU beds occupied due to COVID. Out of 2,175 tests, 120 were positive. There were 0 new deaths (1466 total). 1,212 active cases.

Burleigh County - 14

Cass County - 44

Grand Forks County - 20

Morton County - 11

Ward County - 8

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 5.5%.

