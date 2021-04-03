Minot church youth group raising money through Easter egg event

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot church group wants to help community kiddos celebrate Easter by planting eggs.

The First Lutheran Youth Group is raising money for their national youth gathering by selling eggs stuffed with candy and toys.

They said the eggs are able to be picked up, dropped off, and even hidden.

Saturday, April 3 is the last day to participate.

For more information on how to register visit their Facebook event page.

