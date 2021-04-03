Protecting the Medora Musical

MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s one of the most popular destinations in North Dakota: the Medora Musical.

Thankfully, the stage and most other structures in the area were spared by the flames.

But for some, it was too close for comfort.

When everyone was evacuated from Medora, they didn’t know what they would find in the morning.

But the eyes and hopes of many were on the famous Burning Hills Amphitheater.

“Well I had just heard there was a fire in Medora, and heard that it was very close to the amphitheater and that it had burned. And I went ‘oh my goodness, we’re getting a cup of coffee and getting to Medora to see what it was all about,” Medora fan Marchell Kubas said.

When the sun rose, smoke was lingering, and burnt ground surrounded the amphitheater.

Some parts of the landscape were still smoking well into the afternoon.

But the stage survived.

“Emergency personnel protected the most important things, because you can see where the line where the fire just stopped. Around a home. Around the theater. So you walk around and you say ‘really, really fortunate,” Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation President Randy Hatzenbuhler said.

Crews fought back the flames overnight protecting the area.

When day broke, crews wasted no time clearing the debris and putting out any of the remaining flames.

Even with the minor fixes that need to be fixed to the landscaping, the foundation said they plan on having a full schedule this summer.

