Lawmakers push to have North Dakota recognize Juneteenth Day as a holiday

MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota is one of only four states in the U.S. that have not recognized Juneteenth Day as a holiday, but that could change if Senate Bill 2232 is signed into law.

Juneteenth commemorates the day slavery ended in 1865.

The bill passed the Senate and awaits to be voted on by the House.

The bipartisan legislation was introduced by both Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, and Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks.

Recognizing the emancipation itself and the celebration about that and it’s important that we learn more about each other,” said Mathern.

The House is expected to vote on the bill in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.