Grass fire burns 900 acres in Morton County

MORTON COUNTY , N.D. (KFYR) - 900 acres burned in large grass fire near Judson in Morton County. Emergency manager Cody Mattson said the New Salem Fire Chief is making “headway” but expects to on scene for a while.

Mattson said farmers are helping create fire breaks. The US Forest Service also arrived to fight the fire. New Salem, Glen Ullin, Mandan Rural Fire and Flasher Fire Departments are also assisting.

No evacuations are expected at this time.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.