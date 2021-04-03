Advertisement

Grass fire burns 900 acres in Morton County

Morton County grass fire
Morton County grass fire(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MORTON COUNTY , N.D. (KFYR) - 900 acres burned in large grass fire near Judson in Morton County. Emergency manager Cody Mattson said the New Salem Fire Chief is making “headway” but expects to on scene for a while.

Mattson said farmers are helping create fire breaks. The US Forest Service also arrived to fight the fire. New Salem, Glen Ullin, Mandan Rural Fire and Flasher Fire Departments are also assisting.

No evacuations are expected at this time.

