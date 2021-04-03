Gardening in drought conditions requires extra TLC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With the dry conditions across North Dakota, many are wondering what they can do to green up lawns and not waste water.

Dan Cashman from Cashman Nursery in Bismarck says he’s been fielding questions about the exceptionally dry conditions.

“Every day, all the time, especially on the phone lots of people are asking about the watering,” said Cashman.

He says that the most important part of plant care this year will be watering carefully.

Steps can be taken to keep the water from evaporating quickly.

“They could also mulch the plants. They could mulch them with grass clippings or leaves or chopped up tree bark, wood products, things that like to hold the moisture in,” said Cashman.

Cashman says he waters in the morning, which along with shade, can prevent evaporation.

“Some plants grow better on the North side or the East side of the house where the watering isn’t needed as much because it doesn’t dry out as fast because it is not as sunny and hot in the afternoon,” Cashman added.

He says caring for plants by properly feeding, weeding, and cultivating soil will give plants the best chance of outlasting the drought.

Other factors like where and what you plant can play a role in keeping your yard green.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.