Firefighters rescue dog from icy lake in Rolette County

ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Fire and rescue crews sprang into action this week to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice on a lake just south of Belcourt.

Firefighters with the Belcourt Structure Fire and Forestry Fire Departments got word Wednesday that Princess, an eight-year-old dog, became stranded in the middle the lake.

Crews got on a canoe and paddled out to where the dog was, grabbing a hold and bringing her to shore.

We’re happy to report Princess is back home with family.

