Firefighters rescue dog from icy lake in Rolette County

Dog Rescue
Dog Rescue(AJ Laducer)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. – Fire and rescue crews sprang into action this week to rescue a dog that had fallen through the ice on a lake just south of Belcourt.

Firefighters with the Belcourt Structure Fire and Forestry Fire Departments got word Wednesday that Princess, an eight-year-old dog, became stranded in the middle the lake.

Crews got on a canoe and paddled out to where the dog was, grabbing a hold and bringing her to shore.

We’re happy to report Princess is back home with family.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

