Crumbl Cookies comes to Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A sweet treat is coming to Bismarck.

Crumbl Cookies, a gourmet cookie shop, will be opening its doors in Bismarck April 7.

The shop has more than 100 flavors of cookies that rotate weekly and they also serve ice cream.

The shop is designed so that customers can see the cookies being made right in front of their eyes.

“We decided you know; this could be an awesome thing. Bring this up here, we applied for it, we got the approval and that’s why we’re up here. We want to serve great cookies to great people,” said Crumbl Cookies owner and operator Dayton Nunley.

There isn’t a dining room in the business, but there is a lobby where customers can sit and wait for their cookies.

