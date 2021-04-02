UPDATE: More than 9,500 acres burn in grass fire near Medora, I-94 remains closed

BILLINGS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Interstate 94 remains closed from Beach to Belfield while crews work to put out a grass fire near Medora.

Local fire departments, the North Dakota Forest Service and fire prevention from Colorado continue working to put out the blaze. According to the North Dakota Forest Service, the fire has grown to around 9,600 acres.

Firefighters say at 8:10p.m. central time the fire was 15% contained.

The town of Medora is still under an evacuation order.

