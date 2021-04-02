Traffic stop leads to arrest of Burleigh County murder suspects

DOUGLAS, Ariz. - Two men from Detroit are in custody after a traffic stop lead to their arrest in a small Arizona border town near Mexico late last night.

Devante Evans, 26, and Kevin Hartson, 29, both from Detroit, Misch., were traveling in Douglas, Ariz., last night and were arrested after their vehicle was pulled over by a Douglas police officer. Both men had arrest warrants out of Burleigh County for murder, and were taken into custody on those warrants. Bismarck Police Detectives were notified that they were arrested around midnight today.

Evans is accused of Murder, Aggravated Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Wearing a Mask During the Commission of a Criminal Offense. Hartson is accused of Murder.

Evans and Hartson allegedly entered an apartment in the 1600 blk of Mapleton Ave around 11:00 p.m. on March 28, shooting and killing Reonardo Alexis, a 26-year-old man from Bismarck, and injuring another 29-year-old man from Bismarck.

Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch said: “I am proud of the work Bismarck Police have done, and the hard work they continue to put into this case. I am additionally thankful for the Douglas police officer that turned a traffic stop into an arrest of two violent criminals, in order to bring closure to a grieving family.”

Both men are being held in Cochise County Jail in Arizona.

