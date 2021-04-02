Advertisement

Nine national guard soldiers were activated to respond to Medora fire

Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nine National Guard soldiers were activated Thursday, including helicopter crews and support personnel to respond to a fire in Medora.

Two Black Hawk helicopters with water buckets were deployed in response.

Thursday evening crews dropped approximately eight buckets of water over Medora, each bucket holding 450 to 500 gallons.

Lt. Col. Michael Green says they took a divide and conquer approach.

While one helicopter quickly refueled and got the water bucket ready to go, the other headed straight towards the flames.

“The first aircraft went on to the fire, made contact with the ground team, the controlling agencies and started looking for a dip site that we could use for getting water to fight the fire,” Lt. Col. Michael Green with the 112th Aviation.

As of now, crews are on standby at the airport in Dickinson.

The last time the guard deployed helicopters with water buckets was to fight a wildfire south of the University of Mary, in April 2015.

