NDDOT expecting a busy summer for the REAL ID

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To avoid any turbulence at the airport this fall, you’ll need a REAL ID.

Although that October deadline is six months away, only 41% of North Dakotans have received one.

That will make for a very busy summer for the DOT.

If you don’t have either a REAL ID, a passport, a military ID or a Tribal ID you will not be able to board commercial domestic flights beginning October 1, and DOT staff said it’s better to get the ID now than to wait until the deadline.

NDDOT Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer says the DOT is operating by appointment only and right now they have a lot of appointments available, which means less waiting for you.

“If you get the document, gather all your documents up, make an appointment, come in, you’ll be in and out of here in ten minutes,” said Schaffer.

Once you bring all the documents needed for the REAL ID you won’t have to do it again for renewal.

You can find more information and a checklist of the documents you’ll need to get a REAL ID at: NDDOT Home Page

