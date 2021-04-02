Advertisement

NDDOT expecting a busy summer for the REAL ID

Real ID
Real ID(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To avoid any turbulence at the airport this fall, you’ll need a REAL ID.

Although that October deadline is six months away, only 41% of North Dakotans have received one.

That will make for a very busy summer for the DOT.

If you don’t have either a REAL ID, a passport, a military ID or a Tribal ID you will not be able to board commercial domestic flights beginning October 1, and DOT staff said it’s better to get the ID now than to wait until the deadline.

NDDOT Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer says the DOT is operating by appointment only and right now they have a lot of appointments available, which means less waiting for you.

“If you get the document, gather all your documents up, make an appointment, come in, you’ll be in and out of here in ten minutes,” said Schaffer.

Once you bring all the documents needed for the REAL ID you won’t have to do it again for renewal.

You can find more information and a checklist of the documents you’ll need to get a REAL ID at: NDDOT Home Page

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Bismarck Parks and Rec's Halloween Carnival
Halloween in April? Bismarck Parks and Rec’s Halloween Carnival is back this month
Medora fire
Gov. Burgum declares statewide fire emergency; National Guard helicopters deployed to help fight Billings County blaze
Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
Anti-mask mandate bill
Anti-mask mandate bill hearing garners a crowd