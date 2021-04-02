Advertisement

Minot Public School Board approves architect for development of North Hill high school campus

Minot Public School Board
By Sasha Strong
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Public School board selected Ackerman-Estvold as their architect for the new high school in a special school board meeting Thursday afternoon.

LSE, a firm based out of Minneapolis will also come on board to start the project.

Together they will work to turn the Cognizant campus on Minot’s North Hill into a new high school campus for the district.

Scott Moum, the Business Manager for Minot Public Schools, said the district still needs to finalize the contract with the companies.

“This motion is also contingent upon us agreeing to a contract. I probably should have stated that right out front. We will no doubt, I’ve never had an issue there before,” said Moum.

The companies were chosen out of five candidates.

