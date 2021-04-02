Lauren Ware in final four

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When Lauren Ware steps onto the court tomorrow night, she will be the first North Dakotan to play in the NCAA Final Four since Valley City’s Jeff Boschee in 2002 as a starting guard for the Kansas Jayhawks.

Ware graduated from Century last year and she’s a freshman for the Arizona Wildcats. Many of you may recall, Lauren did not play as a senior due to a knee injury.

Ron Metz coached Lauren with the Patriots, “you look back and she played through her junior season. She did not have a senior season with the injury she had so she goes off to college and her first year she’s contributing huge to a three seed in the NCAA women’s tournament and she’s contributing on the floor and off the floor and you can just see the success she’s having it’s just the kind of special person she is so she’s a very special young lady.”

Ware and the Wildcats will go for the ultimate upset on Friday night in the national semi-finals. Arizona plays U-Conn as the Huskies are in their 12th-straight Final Four.

Lauren is one of two non-starters to play in every game for Arizona this season.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.