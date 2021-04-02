Halloween in April? Bismarck Parks and Rec’s Halloween Carnival is back this month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all heard of Christmas in July, but very few people have heard of Halloween in April?

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival this month.

Last year in October, the event was postponed because of COVID-19, now with vaccines becoming more available and active case counts low, parks and rec want to give kiddos their chance to dress up and have a little fun.

This year’s event will look very similar to previous years, with carnival games, prizes, and candy, but they removed a couple of games to space things out.

Masks are required for employees and encouraged for guests, and there will be hand sanitizer at each station.

“I just really encourage people to come out and enjoy our events. We have these facilities and these programs for the community, and we just love seeing the community come out and use them,” said recreation supervisor Spencer Aune.

The carnival is scheduled for April 16 at the World War Memorial Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $1 per child.

Adults are free.

This event is geared towards children from pre-school through grade five.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.