Advertisement

Halloween in April? Bismarck Parks and Rec’s Halloween Carnival is back this month

Bismarck Parks and Rec's Halloween Carnival
Bismarck Parks and Rec's Halloween Carnival(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We’ve all heard of Christmas in July, but very few people have heard of Halloween in April?

Bismarck Parks and Recreation District is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival this month.

Last year in October, the event was postponed because of COVID-19, now with vaccines becoming more available and active case counts low, parks and rec want to give kiddos their chance to dress up and have a little fun.

This year’s event will look very similar to previous years, with carnival games, prizes, and candy, but they removed a couple of games to space things out.

Masks are required for employees and encouraged for guests, and there will be hand sanitizer at each station.

“I just really encourage people to come out and enjoy our events. We have these facilities and these programs for the community, and we just love seeing the community come out and use them,” said recreation supervisor Spencer Aune.

The carnival is scheduled for April 16 at the World War Memorial Building from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission is $1 per child.

Adults are free.

This event is geared towards children from pre-school through grade five.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Real ID
NDDOT expecting a busy summer for the REAL ID
Medora fire
Gov. Burgum declares statewide fire emergency; National Guard helicopters deployed to help fight Billings County blaze
Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
Anti-mask mandate bill
Anti-mask mandate bill hearing garners a crowd