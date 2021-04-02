Advertisement

Durant fined $50,000 for offensive language on social media

Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they...
Actor Michael Rapaport released images of the private messages on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Friday for his offensive and derogatory language in social media messages to actor Michael Rapaport.

Rapaport released images of the private messages Tuesday on his Twitter account, and they included homophobic and misogynistic language from the Brooklyn Nets star.

Durant apologized Thursday, saying: “I’m sorry that people seen the language that I used. That’s not really what I want people to see and hear from me, but hopefully I can move past it and get back out on the floor.”

He is hoping to return soon from a strained left hamstring.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
Kasey Hester
UPDATE: More than 3,000 acres burn in grass fire near Medora; 50% contained
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
Medora fire
Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora
Medora fire
Gov. Burgum declares statewide fire emergency; National Guard helicopters deployed to help fight Billings County blaze

Latest News

The March increase — the most since August — was nearly double February’s gain of 468,000, the...
March hiring accelerated to 916,000, yet many jobs remain lost
Lt. Col. Michael Green says they took a divide and conquer approach.
Nine national guard soldiers were activated to respond to Medora fire
Police in Concord, North Carolina said a recently fired employee drove his car through the...
Police: Recently-fired employee crashed through front doors of Walmart in N.C.
California mass shooting kills 4 including child
Man charged with murder in California shooting that killed 4