BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora.

A 9,500 acre wildfire has burned through the badlands near Medora according to the Billings County Sheriff Department.

Sheriff Pat Rummel says a call came in around 1:20 Thursday afternoon. The caller said they could see smoke as they drove by.

A number of fire departments and law enforcement responded and started to evacuate the City of Medora.

The fire was started by downed power lines.

Rummel says they don’t have a number on how contained the fire is yet, he did say that no structures have been effected including the Burning Hills Amphitheater.

Fire crews have started to use controlled burns to minimize damage to certain areas. The fire is now moving West away from the city is about 3 miles from where the fire originated.

MDU and Roughrider Electric Cooperative, Inc. have been contacted to shut power off in the area of the fire.

Rummel also says he doesn’t have a time yet on when evacuated residents can return.

Evacuees were sent to Belfield or Beach.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.