Advertisement

Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora

Medora fire
Medora fire(US Forest Service)
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora.

A 9,500 acre wildfire has burned through the badlands near Medora according to the Billings County Sheriff Department.

Sheriff Pat Rummel says a call came in around 1:20 Thursday afternoon. The caller said they could see smoke as they drove by.

A number of fire departments and law enforcement responded and started to evacuate the City of Medora.

The fire was started by downed power lines.

Rummel says they don’t have a number on how contained the fire is yet, he did say that no structures have been effected including the Burning Hills Amphitheater.

Fire crews have started to use controlled burns to minimize damage to certain areas. The fire is now moving West away from the city is about 3 miles from where the fire originated.

MDU and Roughrider Electric Cooperative, Inc. have been contacted to shut power off in the area of the fire.

Rummel also says he doesn’t have a time yet on when evacuated residents can return.

Evacuees were sent to Belfield or Beach.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Thrift store gives back
Home donations
Mouse river players
BLITHE SPIRIT
COVID-19 booster shots
COVID-19 booster shots
Mixed feelings on mask mandate
Mask mandate
Cross ranch fire
Cross Ranch fire