Crews battling grass fire near Logan

Logan grass fire
Logan grass fire(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOGAN, N.D. – Rural fire crews are battling a grass fire Friday afternoon southeast of Minot in the town of Logan.

Minot Rural, Burlington, Velva and Sawyer Fire Departments are currently on scene. Minot Air Force Base Fire Department is sending a water tanker to the scene to assist.

Ward County Sheriff’s deputies are blocking roads and directing traffic.

The fire damaged a shed at a nearby residence, though it appears crews have been able to keep the fire from a home.

Fire officials asked Canadian Pacific to temporarily halt train traffic on the railroad.

This is a developing story. Stay with Your News Leader for updates.

