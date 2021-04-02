Billings County oilfield crew evacuated from site

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An oilfield crew supervisor was forced to evacuate all employees from his Billings County site as the flames continued to move through Medora Thursday afternoon.

Joel Trhlik says his crew works three miles south of Medora. He says he noticed flames near Medora’s Bully Pulpit clubhouse, when firemen instructed him to leave and to tell his crew to do the same.

Trhlik says about 10 oilfield workers evacuated the site, and packed up whatever equipment they could.

“The people I spoke with in Medora and I saw were very concerned, the locals that I see often when I come through town. That’s why we made it a point to make sure everybody got out of there as rapidly as we could,” Trhlik said.

Luckily, Trhlik lives in Dickinson, and was able to make it home safely. He says he’s unsure of when his crew will be able to get back to work.

