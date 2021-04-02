Advertisement

Billings County oilfield crew evacuated from site

Joel Trhlik
Joel Trhlik(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An oilfield crew supervisor was forced to evacuate all employees from his Billings County site as the flames continued to move through Medora Thursday afternoon.

Joel Trhlik says his crew works three miles south of Medora. He says he noticed flames near Medora’s Bully Pulpit clubhouse, when firemen instructed him to leave and to tell his crew to do the same.

Trhlik says about 10 oilfield workers evacuated the site, and packed up whatever equipment they could.

“The people I spoke with in Medora and I saw were very concerned, the locals that I see often when I come through town. That’s why we made it a point to make sure everybody got out of there as rapidly as we could,” Trhlik said.

Luckily, Trhlik lives in Dickinson, and was able to make it home safely. He says he’s unsure of when his crew will be able to get back to work.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Thrift store gives back
Home donations
Mouse river players
BLITHE SPIRIT
COVID-19 booster shots
COVID-19 booster shots
Mixed feelings on mask mandate
Mask mandate
Cross ranch fire
Cross Ranch fire