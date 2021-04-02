Badlands Search and Rescue sending donated supplies to local area fire departments

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - To thank firefighters dealing with this dangerous time, Badlands Search and Rescue sent out necessary items to local area fire departments.

The group set up a truck at Tractor Supply last night at 8:30 and again today at 9 a.m. They asked for bottles of water and wet wipes to clean up and stay hydrated.

Director Travis Bateman says he needed to call in more trucks due to the number of items received.

“All your fire departments have a stock of water in the trucks or back at the station, but obviously that’s going to get depleted regardless,” said Bateman.

Originally, the plan was for the supplies to be sent to those fighting fires in Medora, but Billings County officials said that was not necessary.

They then sent them to local departments including Watford City, Arnegard, and Grassy Butte.

With warm and dry conditions ahead, Bateman is concerned that this won’t be the only time this year they will need to mobilize.

He thanks everyone for their generosity.

