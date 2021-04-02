Advertisement

Badlands Search and Rescue sending donated supplies to local area fire departments

(Badlands Search and Rescue)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATFORD CITY, N.D. - To thank firefighters dealing with this dangerous time, Badlands Search and Rescue sent out necessary items to local area fire departments.

The group set up a truck at Tractor Supply last night at 8:30 and again today at 9 a.m. They asked for bottles of water and wet wipes to clean up and stay hydrated.

Director Travis Bateman says he needed to call in more trucks due to the number of items received.

“All your fire departments have a stock of water in the trucks or back at the station, but obviously that’s going to get depleted regardless,” said Bateman.

Originally, the plan was for the supplies to be sent to those fighting fires in Medora, but Billings County officials said that was not necessary.

They then sent them to local departments including Watford City, Arnegard, and Grassy Butte.

With warm and dry conditions ahead, Bateman is concerned that this won’t be the only time this year they will need to mobilize.

He thanks everyone for their generosity.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
Kasey Hester
UPDATE: More than 3,000 acres burn in grass fire near Medora; 50% contained
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
Medora fire
Downed power lines deemed the cause of fire in Medora
Kevin Hartson, Devante Evans
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Burleigh County murder suspects

Latest News

Plants being watered
Gardening in drought conditions requires extra TLC
Dog Rescue
Firefighters rescue dog from icy lake in Rolette County
Barbara Cotton
‘Where is Barbara Cotton?’ Family and friends still searching for that answer 40 years later
Flood control
Impact of state budget on flood control for Minot area