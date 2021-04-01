Advertisement

Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide

RJR murders
RJR murders(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Two years ago on April 1, the lives of four RJR Maintenance and Management team members were taken when they were murdered.

The event shook the Mandan community and impacted hundreds of lives in North Dakota.

Fifty-two-year-old Robert Fakler, 42-year-old Adam Fuehrer, 45-year-old Lois Cobb and 50-year-old William Cobb walked into their final day of work on April 1, 2019 when they were brutally murdered.

Last year, RJR took a day of silence and released balloons from the facility in remembrance of the four workers.

The suspect identified as 46-year-old Chad Isaak was arrested four days following the murders.

He is being held on four counts of murder and awaits trial at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

Isaak’s trial has been re-scheduled three times and is now slated for 15 days beginning June 7.

Last summer, a Morton County judge denied a venue change and Isaak’s request to suppress evidence.

Although two years have passed, one question remains the same, why?

A motive has yet to be released.

