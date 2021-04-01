Trailer rollover temporarily blocks traffic on Highway 85 near Zahl

ZAHL, N.D. - A single vehicle accident caused travel delays 10 miles southeast of Zahl. The North Dakota Highway Patrol was notified of a rollover around mile marker 211 on Highway 85 at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

The road was blocked off while crews worked to overturn the machinery. It was cleared a few hours later.

No one was injured. The Alamo Rural Fire Department was called in to douse the roads after hydraulic oil and diesel spilled out of the machine.

The scene remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

