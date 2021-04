BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The past year has been difficult for nearly everyone involved in education including students, parents, and teachers.

That’s why it’s good to take an inventory of how your child has been doing through these difficult times.

Kari Weigel is the Owner of Sylvan Learning Center and she joins us this morning to talk to us about that.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.