Sports Spotlight: Sydney Gustavsson

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Playing multiple sports in college is a challenge, but it’s a challenge this week’s Sports Spotlight is looking forward to. Today we feature Mandan’s Sydney Gustavsson.

Bo Jackson, Deion Sanders and Michael Jordan, some of the most notable two-sport athletes of all time. Well, meet Mandan High School’s own famous two-sport athlete, Sydney Gustavsson.

Sydney, a senior from Mandan, shines as a leader on both the basketball and softball teams.

Sydney has proven ability on the court and diamond and has signed to play both sports at Bismarck State College just across the Missouri River.

Sydney said: “I got offers from both sports, and you know, I couldn’t just pick one. So, having the opportunity to play both, it’s a great opportunity and just knowing that if I can do it, I can do it. With help from coach, it’s going to just make it much easier to transition into both sports.”

After excelling in athletics for the last 3 and a half years, this final spring season for the Braves will be special.

“It’s a special thing when you get to coach your kids and see what they can do each day and push them to the limits you know they can get to,” said Mike Gustavsson, Mandan softball coach. “I think coaching any kid is a wonderful experience, so coaching with Sydney just pushes it to that next level.”

This past season on the court, Sydney led her team in points, rebounds, free throw percentage, and 3-pointers made, and was second in steals and assists per game for Mandan. Though going to BSC for athletics, Sydney understands the continued importance of academics.

“I’m super excited you know just to play at the next level, but academics are a big thing too for college sports, so balancing it, the team is going to have to work with the teachers, so I’m excited for the next jump and different things,” said Sydney.

Taking the jump to college athletics, Sydney knows they’re competing for more than just a state title - it’s much bigger than that. And she’s ready to work for it.

“We’re competing for a national championship at that level, she wants to bring one to BSC, and you know with all the other girls coming in from around here, too. I hope I can contribute to that. I’m going to put in the work and time in the off season too when I get to be a freshman. I’m going to hopefully contribute in a great way and I’m looking forward to it,” said Sydney.

Sydney was also the setter for the Braves volleyball team but she’s not going to try and play three sports at Bismarck State.

