Advertisement

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and left at least one other person wounded.(Source: KABC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) - Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people, including a child, and the suspected shooter was wounded by police.

It happened at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at a two-story office building in Orange, south of Los Angeles.

Police Lt. Jennifer Amat says shots were being fired when officers arrived and officers shot the suspect, who was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. She says the victims also included one person who was wounded.

Other details are unclear, including a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Strong winds fuel fire North of Richardton
Those who live and work in the area said the fire did result in some loss.
Family affected by fire outside of Richardton reflects on their loss
Bismarck Shooting Incident
UPDATE: Bismarck police release name of murder victim in Sunday night shooting
Andrea Lessing was sorting through a pile of donations when she felt something odd between two...
Goodwill employee finds $42,000 in donated sweaters, returns money to owner
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 6.2% rate; 245 positive; 0 deaths; 25.4% 2x vaccinated

Latest News

ACT
Gov. Burgum signs bill removing the ACT requirement for 11th grade students
Pres. Biden promises a 'once-in-a-generation' investment during pitch for $2 trillion...
President Biden's infrastructure push
Sports Spotlight: Sydney Gustavsson
Sports Spotlight: Sydney Gustavsson
Keystone XL Pipeline
Keystone XL Pipeline halt hurting Montana towns