Romanian nationals arrested at Ambrose Port of Entry

AMBROSE, N.D. – Border Patrol agents arrested two Romanian nationals last Friday for illegally entering the United States from Canada through a closed port of entry.

Agents from Grand Forks were patrolling the Portal Station when they got the tip that a car came in through the Ambrose Port of Entry.

The two were taken to the Portal North Dakota Border Patrol Station for further processing before being returned to Canada.

