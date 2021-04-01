Advertisement

North Dakota man preserves pandemic memories, donates to state museum

Tom Bell is an avid newspaper reader.
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -  It’s been a little over a year since the first positive coronavirus test was confirmed in North Dakota.

Since then, there are hundreds of details and events many of us have forgotten, but one man has made it his mission to preserve every news article about COVID-19 so the history of the pandemic isn’t lost

“I’ve read these papers all my life,” he said.

For the past year, the 83-year-old has been clipping articles from those newspapers and saving them in albums like this.

“I think of myself as a recorder, a record keeper,” Bell explained.

These days, he’s recording the coronavirus pandemic.

“I started in on March 13, 2020,” he recalled.

Over the past year he’s filled more than 50 albums with news articles about the pandemic. He sends those albums to the State Historical Society.

“They include anything related to COVID-19,” said Emily Kubischta as she pulled an album from a box.

Kubischta is a manuscript archivist with the state museum.

“He puts a lot of time and effort into the collection,” she remarked.

It’s her job to sort through Bell’s cut and paste pandemic project. She makes sure each album is entered into the database and available to researchers.

“If anyone in the future wants to know about COVID-19, we have albums and albums full thanks to Bell,” Kubischta said.

“I probably have more knowledge than the average person,” Bell admitted.

Bell says knowledge is power, and he hopes future generations can learn something from the articles he’s preserved on the pages of these albums.

Bell has also been saving article about the Bakken oil boom. He started those albums in 2010 and has filled 50 albums of clippings in the past 11 years. He sends those albums to the State Historical Society as well.

The State Historical Society is still asking North Dakotans to share your memories and experiences of the pandemic.

Kubischta says they’re missing stories from healthcare workers as well as from people who have had the virus or lost someone to it.

If you’d like to share your story, visit statemuseum.nd.gov/share-your-story.

