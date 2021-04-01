ND Senate takes shots at ‘Homemade Gun’ Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Senate shot down a bill that attempted to sidestep federal gun regulations with a 37 – 10 vote.

According to the bill, if a firearm were manufactured, owned and used only within North Dakota’s borders, it would be free from federal regulations.

However, lawmakers say the bill would be difficult to enforce and opened the state to litigation in federal courts.

“The committee reviewed this bill and determined it is not able to be implemented and it has unintended consequences. Our committee attempted to amend this bill, but could not find a solution,” Sen. Robert Fors, R-Larimore, said.

There are no firearm manufacturing plants in North Dakota and many of the materials needed to produce a firearm would need to imported.

