ND National Guard placed on standby in the wake of wildfire threats

(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, placed the North Dakota National Guard on standby Thursday to provide help if needed, in the event of the ongoing threat of wildfires due to worsening drought conditions.

According to the Governor’s office, in the event a statewide emergency is declared for wildfire conditions, the directive enables guardsmen to support local, tribal, federal, and state efforts in dealing with fire emergencies.

Burgum’s office indicated that 47% of North Dakota is in extreme drought, up 27% from last week, according to the National Drought Mitigation Center.

Fire crews have dealt with a series of fires across the state in the past week, including in Richardton and on the Spirit Lake Reservation.

Local fire departments are asked to report wildfires through the Forest Service’s Emergency Reporting System.

