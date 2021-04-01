Advertisement

NASA’s Mars helicopter is about to take flight

It will make up to five flights during April
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is getting ready to get some aerial shots of Mars using the first interplanetary helicopter.

The Perseverance rover brought the 4-pound chopper called Ingenuity to the red planet in February.

With two pairs of blades that span 4 feet, Ingenuity looks like a remote control helicopter.

Far from a toy, it will capture images from a vantage point never seen before.

Ingenuity will fly 10 feet above the surface of Mars for about 30 seconds to take pictures.

It’s scheduled to make up to five flights in April before it runs out of juice and is retired.

Not only will Ingenuity send those images back to earth, but the Perseverance rover is expected to take pictures of its flight from the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Those who live and work in the area said the fire did result in some loss.
Family affected by fire outside of Richardton reflects on their loss
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Gov. Doug Burgum
Burgum vetoes bill to extend session
While the Biden Administration tackles climate change, Corporate America and Wall Street is...
Companies go green to tackle climate change
The Supreme Court justices are meeting in private Friday to discuss adding new cases to their...
Supreme Court sides with Facebook in text message dispute
Police say a shooting at a Southern California office building has killed four people,...
Child among 4 dead in shooting at California office building
FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2019, file photo, Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman hits a home run...
Mets-Nats opener delayed after positive COVID test, tracing