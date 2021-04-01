Advertisement

IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Americans who lost their jobs last year and have already filed their tax returns will have one less headache to deal with.

The Internal Revenue Service will automatically recalculate their returns to account for a new tax break found in the latest stimulus package.

The break is on the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation received in 2020.

The IRS made the announcement Wednesday.

Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the summer.

The provision is part of the $1.9 trillion stimulus package that President Joe Biden signed last month, but that was after millions of people had already filed their 2020 returns.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Those who live and work in the area said the fire did result in some loss.
Family affected by fire outside of Richardton reflects on their loss
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Medora fire
Gov. Burgum declares statewide fire emergency; National Guard helicopters deployed to help fight Billings County blaze
Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
Anti-mask mandate bill
Anti-mask mandate bill hearing garners a crowd
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies