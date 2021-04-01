Advertisement

Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire

Medora fire
Medora fire(US Forest Service)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Evacuations are in place for Medora after a wildfire started southwest of town.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says both east and west entrances from I-94 into Medora are temporarily closed due to the grass fire. There will be no incoming access to the I-94 Business Loop until further notice.

Your News Leader has a team heading to the scene of the fire, stay with us for updates.

