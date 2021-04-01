Advertisement

Caught on Camera: Deer crashes through school bus window, lands on student

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWHATAN, Co., Va. (WWBT) - It was anything but an average school bus ride early Thursday, April 1, when a deer crashed through the window and landed on a student.

The incident involved one of the buses from Powhatan High School and had students on it at the time.

Bus video shows the deer coming through the windshield and landing on a student in the first seat. The deer then runs around a bit before the driver is able to get the door open to let it out.

School officials said there were no injuries and the deer appeared to be OK.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Most Read

RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Those who live and work in the area said the fire did result in some loss.
Family affected by fire outside of Richardton reflects on their loss
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Medora fire
Evacuation ordered for Medora due to wildfire
Refunds will be sent directly to taxpayers, likely starting in May and continuing into the...
IRS will automatically send refunds for unemployment tax breaks
Anti-mask mandate bill
Anti-mask mandate bill hearing garners a crowd
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Coin firm pays it forward after Georgia man paid in pennies
ND Senate takes shots at ‘Homemade Gun’ Bill