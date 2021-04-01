Advertisement

Burgum vetoes bill to extend session

Gov. Doug Burgum
Gov. Doug Burgum(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. signed his first veto of the 2021 legislative session, and it strikes back against one of the legislature’s hottest topics.

The bill would’ve extended the legislative session by bringing lawmakers back to Bismarck one month after the election.

Burgum said the language of the bill conflicted with the State Constitution.

“The existing process for convening a new legislative assembly as outlined in the North Dakota Constitution has served this state and its citizens well for decades and should remain intact,” Burgum said in a statement.

His office has regularly spoken against many bills that attempt to reshape the governor’s powers.

The legislature could override the veto with a two-thirds vote in both chambers. It passed the State House 57 – 36 and then the Senate 41 – 6.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Wednesday: 4.4% rate; 211 positive; 0 deaths; 26.0% 2x vaccinated
M&W Beef Packers Inc. President Steve Moore says the more regulations put on the businesses,...
Meat prices could go up if Biden administration new regulations are put in place
Those who live and work in the area said the fire did result in some loss.
Family affected by fire outside of Richardton reflects on their loss
RJR murders
Two years later: A look back at the RJR quadruple homicide
Vaccine
Health experts say those previously infected with COVID-19 may have worse side effects from the vaccine

Latest News

Handmade Products
Handmade Products
Student's Progress & Virtual Learning
Student's Progress & Virtual Learning
Luna Nox Boutique
Grand Opening
Handmade Products
Handmade Products
Meet Lunate
NDT Pet of the Week is Lunate