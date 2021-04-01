Burgum vetoes bill to extend session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D. signed his first veto of the 2021 legislative session, and it strikes back against one of the legislature’s hottest topics.

The bill would’ve extended the legislative session by bringing lawmakers back to Bismarck one month after the election.

Burgum said the language of the bill conflicted with the State Constitution.

“The existing process for convening a new legislative assembly as outlined in the North Dakota Constitution has served this state and its citizens well for decades and should remain intact,” Burgum said in a statement.

His office has regularly spoken against many bills that attempt to reshape the governor’s powers.

The legislature could override the veto with a two-thirds vote in both chambers. It passed the State House 57 – 36 and then the Senate 41 – 6.

