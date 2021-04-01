Advertisement

Bonding Bill changing size again

Infrastructure Bonding Plan
Infrastructure Bonding Plan(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Republican bonding bill plan has seen many different sizes, but it’s taking a new shape again.

When the infrastructure bonding plan was first introduced, it was $1.1 billion in total. But when it got through the House, it was reduced to less than $700 million.

After rounds of debate in committee meetings, the bill is once again $1.1 billion.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, led the sales pitch to fellow lawmakers with the additional dollars focusing on education and building the state’s workforce.

“Several of them drop out of school. They get to be 17 or 18 years old and they’re gone and they don’t have a skill. And then I’ll tell you what skill they have: they sell drugs. That’s what they do, and then you’ve got a real issue on your hands,” Wardner said.

Many other lawmakers say the increase is a good thing, but worry oncoming federal dollars may scare off support for the increase.

In this form, $250 million would go to a Clean Sustainable Energy Loan Fund, $90 million for repairing public buildings, and developing a revolving loan fund for local infrastructure projects.

