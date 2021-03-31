Advertisement

U-Mary earns #1 overall seed at National Tournament

UMary men's hockey
UMary men's hockey(KFYR)
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BISMARCK, ND- (KFYR) The U-Mary men’s hockey team has all the momentum as the team will not only host the National tournament in two weeks, they will also be the number one overall seed.

The team’s red robin schedule goes as follows:

4/15- vs. Davenport, 7 PM

4/16- vs. University of Providence, 7 PM

4/17- vs. North Carolina State, 7 PM

All games will take place at the Schwan Cadillac Rink in Mandan.

