Supreme Court revises COVID-19 response and orders

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Supreme Court has repealed an order declaring a judicial emergency in response to COVID-19. The order amends several decisions made by the court during the pandemic.

The original order was adopted on March 17, 2020 and was amended three times over the year.

As of Thursday, guardianship reviews are no longer suspended and must be complete within 120 days.

The court also amended an emergency bail and plea procedure that will continue to allow suspects to use a written guilty plea agreement in Class C felony cases.

An order suspending eviction proceedings will be repealed starting Thursday, however will continue to apply until May 15 to any eviction proceedings that were filed prior to April 5, 2021.

Other orders including the interim order proceedings, guardianship proceedings, permanency hearings, traffic hearings and extended continuing legal education reporting have all been repealed.

For a full list of the orders, click here.

