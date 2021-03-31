Students take over campus at Bottineau for regional Science Olympiad

BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Seven teams from across the area took over the campus at Dakota College at Bottineau Tuesday afternoon for The North East Regional Science Olympiad competition.

Your News Leader caught up with some of the teams on how they felt they did at the only in-person competition of the year.

After a year of having to compete virtually, students from Langdon High said they’re glad to be back in person.

“Last week we did our testing events online, Which was kind of different from usually where we come here, so it’s just nice to actively participate in person,” said Tucker Regner, Langdon High competitor.

Teams said they started preparing as early as Christmas for events like Write it, Do it. That’s where competitors rely on their partner to create instructions to make an object.

“We kind of just study and like know each other’s writing abilities. We took turns writing and doing to see who was better, and then we had two practice things before our competition today,” said Hannah Thorlakson, Langdon High competitor.

To keep up with COVID-19 restrictions, each school was allowed one hour to complete their activities and each activity was done one team at a time.

Despite having less teams than usual, returning to in-person meant teams could also return to construction projects.

“Seemed like circuit lab and boomilever, Mouse Trap vehicle, any of the building events they love those because it’s hands on and they actually build something and be creative,” said Linda Hope, Langdon High Science Olympiad Coach.

Finding smart ways to let smart students shine.

The four schools with the highest combined score will move onto the state finals slated for April 21-23 which will return to a virtual-only format.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.