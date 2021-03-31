Advertisement

Spring tree planting takes root, biodiversity considered

(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Dutch Elm Disease wiped out elm trees, communities around North Dakota planted green ash trees because they grow well.

Now, forest specialists are preparing for a new pest, the Emerald Ash Borer, which has not yet been detected in North Dakota.

Diversity is one factor of healthy vegetation.

“Both in terms of the number of different lineages within a species as well as the diversity of different tree species that are planted could, in theory, prevent a disease or pathogen from wiping out all of the individuals,” said University of North Dakota Biology Professor Brian Darby, PhD.

Cities often select trees that produce pollen and not fruit, which can make allergies worse.

“In species where there are separate male and female individuals, it would be the male tree that produces the pollen,” added Darby.

The Forest Service hopes tree planting will continue to diversify.

“We don’t want more than 20 percent of the same family of tree, we don’t want to see more than 10 percent of one genus of tree, and then more than 5 percent of one specific species of tree, and by following those guidelines we see greater diversity and a healthier and more vibrant community forest,” said Beth Hill Acting Outreach and Education Manager for the ND Forest Service.

Hill added that aside from other benefits, being around trees is good for your overall well-being.

The North Dakota Forest Service is currently accepting applications for the Community Forestry grant program for those interested in community tree planting projects.

