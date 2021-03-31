Advertisement

Pet food recall: Possible salmonella risk

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company...
Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company statement said.(Source: Midwestern Pet Foods via FDA)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – Some pet foods are being recalled because of possible salmonella contamination.

Midwestern Pet Foods has voluntarily recalled 10 of its dog and cat food brands, a company statement shared by the Food and Drug Administration said.

The recall involves specific expiration dates for the following products:

  • Canine-X
  • Earthborn Holistic
  • Venture
  • Unrefined
  • Sportmix Wholesomes
  • Pro Pac
  • Pro Pac Ultimates
  • Sportstrail
  • Sportmix
  • Meridian

The specific expiration dates for each product are available on the FDA website. There are also images of the recalled products.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program by the company which revealed that the finished products may contain salmonella, the company statement said.

Retailers have been told to pull the pet food from their shelves.

The FDA said no human or pet illnesses have been reported to date.

