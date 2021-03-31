Northwest ND gets snowfall, but has a minimal effect on the current drought

WILLISTON, N.D. - A surprising snowfall made its way into northwestern North Dakota, bringing some much-needed moisture to farmers and ranchers.

The National Weather Service reports totals of up to half an inch in some areas.

Williams and McKenzie Counties are currently facing severe and extreme levels of drought conditions.

This is the driest season in recorded history in McKenzie County and the eighth in Williams County. While any precipitation helps, it will have a minimal impact for farmers trying to figure out when to begin planting.

“I know guys that would take 1 or 2 feet of snow right now just to get a good soak in and fill up the dams and get some good subsoil moisture,” says Cameron Wahlstrom, a NDSU extension research specialist and local farmer.

With temperatures expected to soar this weekend with no more precipitation in sight, Cameron Wahlstrom says farmers are split on planting after Easter or waiting until May hoping for more unexpected rain or snow showers.

