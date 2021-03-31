Advertisement

North Dakota lawmakers approve Road Trains pilot project

Road Trains Resolution
Road Trains Resolution(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 31, 2021
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota roads could see interesting trailer combinations on the roads in the coming year.

The House approved a bill allowing select trucks and tractors to exceed the maximum length and weight.

Originally, the bill only included “road trains” which are semis with more than one trailer, but was changed to include tractors and other combinations.

The bill doesn’t allow anyone to exceed the limits. Rather, the pilot project will be run by the Department of Transportation.

However, North Dakota needs the permission of Congress to establish the project.

North Dakota lawmakers sent the request a few weeks ago.

The bill goes back to the Senate to adopt changes made by the House. It passed the State Senate 30-17.

